Intus Care secures $3M in investor funding

PROVIDENCE – Intus Care, developer of a digital platform designed to improve health care for vulnerable seniors, has gained $3.1 million in funding from investors.

The money brings Intus Care’s capital to $5.4 million, after an initial effort to raise seed funding brought in $2.3 million.

Preface Ventures, Jumpstart Nova, Collab Capital, Concrete Rose Capital, Brown Angel Group and Green Egg Ventures were among the investors that contributed to the latest round of funding.

Intus Care says it plans to use the money to “scale up” services and hire additional staff.

Founded in 2019 by a group of Brown University students, Intus Care offers a platform that organizes data and identifies health risks for seniors who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The service predicts potential health risks that may cause complications or hospitalization by pulling data from electronic health records, insurance claims and other sources that show social determinants of health.

“We’re so pleased to have esteemed investors who, like us, recognize the importance of ensuring that underserved seniors receive the quality care that they need and deserve,” said Robbie Felton, CEO and co-founder of Intus Care. “With their financial backing, Intus Care will advance our technology footprint and expand our services to better enable PACE [Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly] organizations, nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other elder care providers to enter a new era in applying data-driven predictive analytics to prevent avoidable hospitalizations and health complications.”

In 2020, PACE Organization of Rhode Island implemented Intus Care’s software as part of a yearlong partnership. Now, the company is working with PACE organizations in seven states.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.