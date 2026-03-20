Is boosting R.I.’s reliance on wind power crucial to lowering local energy costs?

Revolution Wind is sending power to New England’s electric grid, the developer said March 13.

Orsted A/S says the wind farm, located 15 miles off Rhode Island’s coast, will become fully operational in the coming weeks. Orsted is building Revolution Wind with Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables to provide electricity for Rhode Island and Connecticut, enough to power more than 350,000 homes and businesses.

The Associated Press reported that Revolution Wind was one of five East Coast offshore wind projects the Trump administration halted construction on days before Christmas, citing national security concerns.

Developers and states sued, and federal judges allowed all five to resume construction, concluding that the government did not show that the national security risk was so imminent that construction must halt.

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But President Donald Trump does not support offshore wind development and has signed executive orders aimed at boosting oil, gas and coal.

Rhode Island Energy in November proposed raising distribution rates for the first time since 2017. The utility cited costs rising significantly due to inflation, supply chain challenges and evolving regulatory requirements.