Is Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s plan to tax forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans greater than $150,000 fair to affected businesses?

In a shift from previously announced policy before he became governor, Gov. Daniel J. McKee has proposed taxing forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans greater than $150,000.

The governor’s office says the change would generate an estimated $67.7 million in revenue for the state, over two fiscal years.

McKee spokesman Matt Sheaff told PBN the proposal is about “fairness. There are businesses out there that maybe did not get a PPP loan who have found a way to survive and they’re not getting any additional tax relief, compared to the businesses that made a profit and then are getting up to $150,000 in tax relief.”

But several business groups are opposed to the proposal, citing the sudden shift in policy and the extra burden it would place on still-struggling businesses.

