Is it fair to require only some businesses to get proof of COVID-19 vaccination from unmasked patrons before operating at full capacity?

GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE

All businesses in the state can now operate at full capacity and masks will only be required in certain circumstances.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, in health care settings, including doctor’s offices, at schools and child care centers, and in prisons, transportation hubs and in businesses where the owners require them.

And though the state on May 20 said it is not requiring so-called “vaccine passports,” it later acknowledged that some businesses must check the vaccination status of unmasked customers, if they want to open to full capacity.

They include nightclubs, indoor venues featuring live performances, indoor hookah bars and gyms that want to use saunas.

