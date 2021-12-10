Is R.I. vaccine ‘smart card’ needed?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Whether it’s called a vaccine passport or a vaccine smart card, the 401Health cellphone app, a COVID-19 vaccination verification tool, needs to remain optional, say local business community members. “[If] you make it mandatory for every restaurant, that means for every coffee shop you’ll need a vaccine ‘bouncer,’ which creates a significant amount of staffing…