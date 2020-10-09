Is your company prepared to handle a cyberattack or related efforts by cybercriminals?

The pandemic has seen a predictable surge in often costly cyberthefts and network intrusions targeting local companies.

Tom Doyle, cyber intelligence analyst from the FBI’s Boston field office, told an online audience at Providence Business News’ 2020 Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 7 that ransomware, phishing and other attacks and intrusions were up 94% in the first half of 2020 in the Boston area compared with same period in 2019.

The increase in Rhode Island was 81%, said Doyle, who was keynote speaker during the summit hosted virtually by PBN in partnership with the Tech Collective.

Panelists said local businesses need to protect their data from cybercriminals and should consider insurance to cover losses a necessary part of doing business going forward.

