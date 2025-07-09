ISO New England CEO van Welie to retire Jan. 1

By
-
GORDON VAN WELIE, who has been CEO and president of ISO New England since 2001, will retire from the company on Jan. 1. / COURTESY ISO NEW ENGLAND

PROVIDENCE – Gordon van Welie, who has been CEO and president of ISO New England since 2001, will retire from the company on Jan. 1.  ISO New England said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Vamsi Chadalavada will succeed van Welie.  “I have been fortunate to spend 25 wonderful years at the ISO,” van Welie

