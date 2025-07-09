ISO New England CEO van Welie to retire Jan. 1

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

PROVIDENCE – Gordon van Welie, who has been CEO and president of ISO New England since 2001, will retire from the company on Jan. 1.

ISO New England said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Vamsi Chadalavada will succeed van Welie.

“I have been fortunate to spend 25 wonderful years at the ISO,” van Welie said in a June 23 news release announcing his retirement. “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished, from a startup organization to a sophisticated company with world-class people, systems, and processes that is well positioned to help the region navigate an increasingly complex energy environment.”

Joining ISO New England in 2000, van Welie served as chief operating officer before being promoted to CEO in 2001. During his time, van Welie led strategic initiatives to keep grid system reliability intact and the wholesale electricity markets competitive during significant shifts in the region’s policies, generation sources and technologies.

Chadalavada joined ISO New England in 2004 as vice president for market and system solutions and was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2008. As chief operating officer, he supervises power system and market operations, market development, system planning, information and cybersecurity services, participant relations and services, advanced technology solutions and program management.

Chadalavada previously held numerous positions at Siemens Power Transmission & Distribution LLC, including vice president and general manager. He has a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from Iowa State University.

[caption id="attachment_499680" align="alignleft" width="300"]VAMSI CHADALAVADA, ISO New England’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Gordon van Welie as the company's CEO and president on Jan. 1. / COURTESY ISO NEW ENGLAND[/caption]ISO New England is a nonprofit that oversees New England’s wholesale electricity market. The organization operates outside of government regulation, offering consumers multiple choices in who provides their electricity.