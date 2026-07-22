Italian cosmetics company to open manufacturing facility in Lincoln

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ITALIAN PROFESSIONAL COSMETICS COMPANY Alfaparf Milano plans to open a manufacturing facility in Lincoln to expand its industrial presence in the United States. Pictured is its Osio Sotto headquarters./COURTESY ALFAPARF GROUP

LINCOLN – Italian professional cosmetics company Alfaparf Milano has acquired a manufacturing facility at 32 Wellington Road to help expand its industrial presence in the United States. The 63,308 square foot facility was purchased in January for $4.5 million by BIP Italian MFG Industry LLC, according to the city’s tax assessor database. The company said

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