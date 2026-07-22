Italian cosmetics company to open manufacturing facility in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Italian professional cosmetics company Alfaparf Milano has acquired a manufacturing facility at 32 Wellington Road to help expand its industrial presence in the United States.
The 63,308 square foot facility was purchased in January for $4.5 million by BIP Italian MFG Industry LLC, according to the city’s tax assessor database.
The company said it selected Rhode Island because of its manufacturing base and location on the East Coast in order to complement its North American logistics network and reduce development and delivery times and improve supply chain efficiency.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement Wednesday welcomed the company to Rhode Island and said the state “has the industrial strength, business support and the right location for the company's strategic growth.”
Headquartered in Osio Sotto, Italy, Alfaparf Milano has 30 subsidiaries, more than 3,700 employees and three research centers located in Italy, Mexico and Brazil.
With a portfolio including more than 20 brands, including Alfaparf Milano Professional, Yellow Professional, DIBI Milano and Becos, the company operates in more than 130 countries and has 11 production plants worldwide.
It reported more than $500 million in consolidated global revenue in 2025, up 9% from the previous year.
"International growth does not simply mean having a presence in new markets, but building an industrial presence capable of creating value for customers and partners," said Roberto Franchina, president and founder.
The facility will manufacture its own products and provide private-label and contract manufacturing services, according to the announcement. Beginning with professional hair color products, Alfaparf plans to expand production over time into skin care and personal care categories.
Alfaparf Milano will spend the coming months upgrading the facility and expects production to begin in 2027.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.