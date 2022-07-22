It’s still unclear if recession is coming

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June, signaling the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve tries to weaken it to tame inflation. The July 8 jobs report also showed the unemployment rate remained at a 70-year low of 3.6%. The report showed that the economy added 372,000 jobs in June. While this figure is down…