Jamestown colonial sells for $1.92M

JAMESTOWN – A 2,100-square-foot colonial in the Bryer Farm neighborhood of Jamestown recently sold for $1.92 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The 101 Mount Hope Ave. home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The property overlooks the Jamestown Golf Course and Zeeks Creek, and is located close to the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge, the real estate firm said.

The colonial was constructed in 1981 and sits on a 0.33-acre lot, according to town property records. The home comes with sliding doors that lead out to a 700-square-foot wraparound deck, an attached two-car parking garage and a circular crushed-shell driveway, according to property records and Compass Providence.

The two-story home features a living room with a beamed cathedral ceiling; a gas fireplace with a stone backdrop; and a chef’s kitchen with concrete countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a tasteful designer tile backsplash, Compass Providence said.

- Advertisement -

The home also includes a sunroom with tilted, oversized windows looking out at the backyard, the real estate firm said. A set of stairs leads down from the wooden deck to the backyard as well.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $782,400, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, a founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction, according to the real estate firm. The buyers were represented by Deborah Foppert, of Jamestown Real Estate LLC.

“Jamestown is a market that continues to attract out-of-state buyers, whether summer residents or year-round,” Greene said. “It was a joy to sell this beautiful home.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Adrienne Nickol, of Charlestown, S.C. The property was purchased by Natalia Galanin and Horace Gaither IV, of New York City, N.Y., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.