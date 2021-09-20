Jamestown compound sells for $6M

JAMESTOWN – Perched atop a rocky cliff overlooking the water and surrounded by trees, the two homes known as “The Barnacle” and “The Barnacle Lee” were sold for $6 million last week, making it one of biggest real estate deals in Jamestown this year.

The two-acre property at 15 Dumpling Drive, including the 5,613-square-foot home called “The Barnacle” and the 1,653-square-foot guest house called “The Barnacle Lee,” along with a 1,000 square-foot private beach, sold for $6 million in a deal sealed on Friday, according to public records.

Island Realty, which represented the seller, said it was the third highest real estate sale in Jamestown this year, based on state MLS sales data.

This summer was the first time that “The Barnacle” was put on the market, according to Island Realty. The property was owned for many years by the Laurie family, according to Island Realty, whose agent Petra Laurie was behind the sale.

Town property records show that Ocean Highlands LLC, last managed by Erika Forsyth, sold the building after owning it for about 20 years. It was sold to 15 Dumpling Drive LLC, which, according to a state corporate database, was established recently with Rachelle R. Green listed as its registered agent.

The waterfront property was, according to state historical records, originally owned by U.S. Navy Admiral Thomas O. Selfridge Jr., who left it to the Laurie family following his death in 1924.

The homes, featuring pyramidal shingled roofs with varied pitches, brick chimneys, and twin gables facing the water, were built for Selfridge in 1886 and 1900, according to historical records. The larger home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, while the smaller one contains two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The homes were designed by architect Charles L. Bevins, according to the real estate company.

