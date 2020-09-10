Jamestown house sells for $5.5M

JAMESTOWN – A nearly 9,000-square-foot house overlooking Narragansett Bay has sold for $5.5 million.

The house, designed by architect Ron DiMauro, is on 3.7 acres. The sale is the fourth-highest in value for the town this year.

The house, at 90 Battery Lane, is built in a shingle-style architecture. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and an in-ground pool overlooking the water.

Both the sellers and the buyers were represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.