Jamestown Shores shingle-style cottage sells for $1.23M

JAMESTOWN – A 3,900-square-foot cottage in the Jamestown Shores area recently sold for $1.23 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 58 Dolphin Ave. home, constructed in 1954, has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

According to Residential Properties, the home is located at the end of a private lane in the Jamestown Shores neighborhood and features a formal living room with a gas fireplace, a dining area, and an eat-in kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances.

Residential Properties said the upper level includes two en suite bedrooms with additional storage space. The real estate firm noted that a separate wing of the home includes a family room with a stone fireplace, a third bedroom with access to a glass-enclosed sunroom and a full bathroom.

The firm said the original wing provides access to a west-facing wooden deck. Outdoor features include a fenced area and an open backyard.

According to Residential Properties and the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the home includes approximately 900 square feet of finished basement space. The property also includes a generator, a small shed and a wooden deck.

Residential Properties said the home is located near Sunset Beach, Godena Farm and the Jamestown Bike Path.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown property assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.23 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.38 acres of land alone was valued at $263,300.

Residential Properties broker associate Robin Tregenza represented the seller in this transaction. Benjamin Thomas, of Serhant Rhode Island, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Anthony Centracchio, and it was purchased by James Tolbert and Mary Rafferty.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.