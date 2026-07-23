Jamestown waterfront home sells for $2.6M

JAMESTOWN – A waterfront home in the Jamestown Shores neighborhood recently sold for $2.6 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The sale was among the eight highest residential transactions in Jamestown this year, according to the brokerage, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The single-family home at 585 Seaside Drive contains 2,760 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Built in 1992, the custom ranch sits on a 0.62-acre waterfront lot at the northern end of Seaside Drive and was designed to maximize views across West Bay, the real estate firm said.

According to Residential Properties, the home’s main living areas, including the living room, dining area, kitchen and primary suite, overlook the water. The first floor also includes a second bedroom and laundry room, while the walkout lower level features additional living space, a third bedroom, a full bathroom and a family room.

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The property also includes an attached two-car garage, a lower-level garage for additional storage, a partially covered deck overlooking the shoreline and possible mooring opportunities.

According to the Jamestown property assessor’s database, the property was valued at $1.8 million for fiscal year 2025, including $1.29 million for the land and $509,900 for the building.

Linda Supron, of Residential Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Brianna Ferrara, of Stay Newport Real Estate LLC.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Dominic Montazemi and McKenzie Montazemi, of Delray Beach, Fla., and purchased by Ratan Hoan and Tithdaranet Lim.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.