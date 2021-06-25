Jeff Clardy Joins Saint Elizabeth Community as Controller

Jeff Clardy has joined Saint Elizabeth Community as Controller and is responsible for accounting operational functions, analysis, and reporting.| He previously was Accounting Manager/ Senior Financial Analyst at Brown Emergency Medicine.

Clardy earned a BS in Accounting from Mississippi State University, and a Master’s in Taxation from Northeastern University. A US Army veteran, he is a Warwick resident.

Saint Elizabeth Community founded in 1882 provides care and services to seniors including; home care, adult day centers, apartments, assisted living, rehabilitation and nursing center, and GREEN HOUSE Homes, an innovative nursing home. Learn more at www.stelizabethcommunity.org