(add)ventures, the agency for total brand solutions, has elevated Jenn Snively to Vice President, Content Strategy. Jenn will lead a team of content strategists and copywriters, collaborating across disciplines to develop impactful, creative work. With two decades of experience, she brings a deep understanding of how storytelling and strategic vision can translate business goals into compelling brand experiences. Jenn develops content strategies and creates messaging for retail campaigns, corporate communications, e-commerce, social media and video—helping brands build meaningful connections with their audiences. She previously served as Managing Director of Content Strategy.
PBN Connect People on the Move Jenn Snively Promoted to Vice President, Content Strategy at (add)ventures
