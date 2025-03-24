Jenn Snively Promoted to Vice President, Content Strategy at (add)ventures

(add)ventures, the agency for total brand solutions, has elevated Jenn Snively to Vice President, Content Strategy. Jenn will lead a team of content strategists and copywriters, collaborating across disciplines to develop impactful, creative work. With two decades of experience, she brings a deep understanding of how storytelling and strategic vision can translate business goals into compelling brand experiences. Jenn develops content strategies and creates messaging for retail campaigns, corporate communications, e-commerce, social media and video—helping brands build meaningful connections with their audiences. She previously served as Managing Director of Content Strategy.