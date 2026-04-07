Jillian S. Folger-Hartwell spearheads American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement in Southern New England

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death for women in Southern New England and across the United States. To change that, the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, is encouraging women to prioritize their heart health. Leading that effort locally is Jillian S. Folger-Hartwell is serving as the 2026-27 chair for Southern New England Go Red for Women® movement, empowering women to take charge of their heart health, while addressing critical gaps in research, education and care. Go Red for Women is dedicated to helping women lead healthier lives. “Go Red for Women is a call to action: Red Means Go, for our hearts, our futures and every woman who matters to us,” shared Jillian.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death for women in Southern New England and across the United States. To change that, the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, is encouraging women to prioritize their heart health. Leading that effort locally is Jillian S. Folger-Hartwell is serving as the 2026-27 chair for Southern New England Go Red for Women® movement, empowering women to take charge of their heart health, while addressing critical gaps in research, education and care. Go Red for Women is dedicated to helping women lead healthier lives. "Go Red for Women is a call to action: Red Means Go, for our hearts, our futures and every woman who matters to us,” shared Jillian.