Job Lot again holding ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program to support veterans

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot has brought back its annual “Buy, Give, Get” program to support veterans in need.

This year’s coat donation program, which launched Oct. 27, will run through Dec. 28. Job Lot says any customer who purchases a $40 winter coat from any of the discount retailer’s locations and gives it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need will receive a $40 gift card free to use for a future purchase.

Additionally, Job Lot is doing a Buy, Give, Get yarn donation program. The retailer says customers who purchase $20 or more worth of yarn priced at 99 cents to $8.99 per skein and give the yarn purchased back to the cashier as a donation will get a Crazy Deal Gift Card equal to the yarn purchase price for free.

About 55,000 winter coats will be available for purchase at all of Job Lot’s stores, the company said.

Since launching “Buy, Give, Get” in 2017, the company says it has provided 150,000 coats to veterans and 100,000 backpacks to children in need.

