Job Lot deploys induction technology in new distribution center

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot’s Quonset Business Park distribution center recently opened a workstation that uses induction-based technology to increase workflow.

The induction workstation, announced last week, allows one worker to complete three tasks at once: removing a box from a pallet, applying a label to the box, and placing the box on a conveyer. Previously, each task in this process would require the attention of a separate worker.

The system makes use of a foot pedal that pneumatically raises the pallet as boxes descend to a lower height, the company said in its announcement, limiting the need for workers to bend.

Greg Davis, senior director of distribution operations at Ocean State Job Lot, said that this system “expedites the flow of millions of products that pass through the distribution center, ensuring our stores are fully stocked with the products our customers want, all while improving health and safety standards for our associates.”

More than 550 people work full- or part-time at the 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center, according to Ocean State Job Lot.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.