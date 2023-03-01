Job Lot donates $1M worth of supplies to Turkey, Syria for earthquake relief

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot has recently donated more than $1 million in essential supplies to Turkey and Syria to people impacted by the massive deadly earthquakes that took place earlier in February.

Job Lot says that the discount retailer partnered with its customers to donate the supplies, which include tents, blankets, coats, sweaters, socks, and health and hygiene products such as sanitizers, soap and alcohol wipes. The earthquakes in the region killed more than 40,000 people, and injured thousands more.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the catastrophic earthquakes that claimed the lives of so many in Turkey and Syria,” David Sarlitto, executive director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, said in a statement. “As residents work toward recovery, while enduring the worst of the winter elements, we are humbled to provide what assistance we can, and thank our generous customers for their support.”

Job Lot is still collecting monetary donations at stores and on its website to help with the relief efforts.

