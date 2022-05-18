Job seekers invited to Quonset Point for Walk-In Wednesday hiring event

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat will hold a Walk-In Wednesday hiring event on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Quonset Point Employment Office.

Walk-In Wednesdays are offered every Wednesday and are an opportunity for those looking for work to get help applying for a job, get questions answered on benefits and compensation, or receive general advice on where to start. Appointments are not necessary. Participants are asked to bring their resumes.

Potential applicants can get started in advance by heading over to gdeb.com/careers and start their applications.

The Quonset Point Employment Office is at 1 Casey Ave. in North Kingstown.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.