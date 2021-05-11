Johnson & Wales University requiring all students to be vaccinated before fall semester

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University is the latest local college to require all students to be vaccinated before the upcoming fall semester.

The university announced Tuesday that the decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all students was made after consulting with government and public health officials. JWU will give consideration to students requesting an exemption from the vaccine rule for medical, religious or other reasons.

JWU also said that students who are enrolled in online programs will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, unless they come to campus to use the library, fitness center, dining facility or other facilities and services.

Staff and faculty are “strongly encouraged” to be vaccinated as soon as possible, JWU said.

In a statement, JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa said the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will aid the university’s efforts to provide a “safer and more robust college experience” for the campus community.

“Through widespread vaccination, we can work to accelerate the return to a more traditional college experience,” Bernardo-Sousa said, “including seamless delivery of in-person courses, more on-campus events and activities, and the resumption of our on-campus visitor and guest policy. We look forward to more normal times as the JWU community and those around us become fully vaccinated.”

Roger Williams University, Brown University and Wheaton College are all requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before next fall, as well.

