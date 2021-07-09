Jones launches financial advisory firm with single-fee business model

By
-
AFFORDABLE ADVICE: Shaun Jones intends to cater personally to clients without expensive or hidden fees with his new venture Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
AFFORDABLE ADVICE: Shaun Jones intends to cater personally to clients without expensive or hidden fees with his new venture Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Shaun Jones learned the value of money and how best to acquire it when his parents cut him off at the age of 13. It was only natural that he studied finance in college, before embarking on a career as a financial adviser. Jones went from working at a firm where numerous fees were charged…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display