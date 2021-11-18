JPS Construction and Design welcomes Jenna Elmore

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Jenna Elmore recently joined the firm’s team of Project Managers. Jenna has been managing her own job sites for the past 30 years, mainly focused in residential remodeling and new construction. Jenna’s father was a contractor which allowed her to engrain herself early in the business. She worked for IBM for 9 years in their global IT division, she left the company in 2011 to officially become a licensed construction supervisor. After 3 years in Boston designing and managing construction projects, Jenna moved to Newport and joined the JPS Team as a Project Manager. Jenna’s wealth of experience makes her an excellent leader and her passion ensures that every project she takes on is handled with the highest quality of care.