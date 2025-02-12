Julissa Arce Joins Duffy & Sweeney

Julissa Arce joins the Real Estate & Land Use team, bringing her experience in land use and municipal law to the firm. She has represented private developers and property owners in all aspects of real estate development, and has represented public clients as acting solicitor for municipal boards and commissions. Admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, she is a magna cum laude graduate of both Roger Williams University School of Law and Roger Williams University. Julissa serves on the Providence Historic District Commission, the Providence Green and Complete Streets Advisory Council, and the board of the Federal Hill House Association.