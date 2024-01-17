JWU names Daly Iversen new dean of College of Health & Wellness

PROVIDENCE – Maura Daly Iversen, previously the dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, has been appointed the new dean for Johnson & Wales University’s College of Health & Wellness.

Daly Iversen, who joined JWU on Jan. 8, has extensive experience leading health care programs at various institutions, including at Sacred Heart, and has a track record of fundraising for student scholarships and expertise in identifying new programs that meet industry needs, according to JWU.

Prior to Sacred Heart, Daly Iversen spent a decade at Northeastern University and in 2017 she was appointed associate dean of clinical and rehabilitation programs, innovation and new initiatives at Northeastern’s Bouvé College of Health Sciences.

JWU Provost Richard Wiscott said in a statement that Daly Iversen “believes in lifelong learning” and has extensive experience teaching, developing curriculum and advising students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

“We look forward to sharing her expertise in health and wellness, scholarship and building community connections with our faculty and students,” Wiscott said.

