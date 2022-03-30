JWU vice chancellor Greene appointed to N.E. Commission of Higher Education

PROVIDENCE – Joseph J. Greene Jr., vice chancellor of finance and administration at Johnston & Wales University, was recently elected to a three-year term, starting July 1, as a commissioner for the New England Commission of Higher Education.

The commission is the regional accreditor for higher education in New England. Greene, a JWU alumnus, has served as vice chancellor of finance and administration since 2019, as well as the university’s chief financial officer and treasurer.

In a statement, Greene said it’s an “honor” to represent JWU on the commission. He said he will “ensure responsible leadership, innovative inclusiveness and continue to promote NECHE’s long-standing reputation of educational excellence and quality assurance to its member institutions.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

