Kalus outspends McKee in the last stretch before gubernatorial elections

PROVIDENCE – Exactly one week before the elections that will decide Rhode Island’s next governor, recently filed campaign finance reports show that the two candidates are not sparing expenses.

In a short three-week period, Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has poured $1.1 million into her campaign, outspending her opponent, Democratic candidate and incumbent governor Daniel J. McKee, who spent $853,622 in the same period.

The recently filed reports cover contributions and expenses from Oct. 11-31. Kalus continues to invest personal funds into her campaign, loaning herself an additional $1 million, which brings the total she loaned herself since the start of the race to $4.7 million. Individuals contributed $33,767 to her campaign, while political action committees donated $1,000.

For McKee, contributions remain a significant source of capital, with $135,011 raised from individuals and $6,000 from political action committees. But McKee’s campaign is once more fueled by a whopping $796,450 in matching public funds.

To date, Kalus has spent $4.5 million in her campaign, while McKee has spent $3.6 million. Since the September primaries, Kalus has been outspending McKee, with campaign finance reports covering the period between Sept. 6 and Oct. 10 showing she spent $1.1 million, while McKee capped his expenditures at $742,369.

With only a week left until Nov. 8 elections, Kalus has $345,869 in her account, while McKee has $124,007.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.