Kara Babcock promoted to Associate Principal at Union Studio Architecture & Community Design

Since coming to Union in 2010, Kara Babcock has led many of Union’s more complex projects, including adaptive re-use, libraries, community-centered hospitality, and climate action planning in threatened historic contexts. She excels at tackling complex projects with extensive project teams. She was project architect on several of Union’s award-winning projects—most recently Hammetts Wharf in Newport, RI. Kara currently manages the rehabilitation and expansion of the historic Boys and Girls Club in Newport, RI. She’s also directing Union’s work to combat coastal climate challenges in Salem, MA and for the City of Charleston, SC. As Associate Principal, Kara is dedicated to expanding Union’s reputation for advocacy at the intersection of resilient communities, humanitarianism, and design.