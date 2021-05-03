Kathy Parker Promoted to Director of Admission & Care Navigation at Saint Elizabeth Community

Kathy Parker has been promoted to Director of Admissions & Care Navigation for Saint Elizabeth Community. She will lead community wide initiatives, including building a single point of entry referral process for all of Saint Elizabeth Community entities, and streamlining the navigation for consumers as they access SEC’s services across a full continuum of care. Parker will manage the admissions of the organization, focusing on Saint Elizabeth Home, Saint Elizabeth GREEN HOUSE® Homes, and Saint Elizabeth Court. She previously was Director of Admissions for Saint Elizabeth Manor and Saint Elizabeth Home. A graduate of Salve Regina, Parker resides in Middletown.