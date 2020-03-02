Keara Duffy Promoted to Project Architect at Vision 3 Architects

Keara Duffy has been promoted to Project Architect of Vision 3 Architects. Keara began work at Vision 3 as a summer intern and enjoyed her internship so much, she stayed on full time after graduation. Keara graduated second in her class from Roger Williams University with a Master’s Degree in Architecture. After seven years with the company she has advanced to Project Architect, where she is involved in all phases of project development, documentation, administration, and coordination with consultants.

Vision 3 Architects is a nationally recognized architectural and interior design ﬁrm and ranked the largest architecture firm in the state of Rhode Island.