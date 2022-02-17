Kent Hospital announces Tabaddor as new chief of orthopedics

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital has named an orthopedic surgeon to lead its orthopedics department.

Dr. Ramin Ronald Tabaddor, the hospital’s new chief of orthopedics, has practiced orthopedic surgery at Kent since 2015.

In addition to his role at Kent, Tabaddor is also director of the Hip Preservation Institute at University Orthopedics and the head orthopedic team physician for athletics at the University of Rhode Island.

In addition, Tabaddor has received the Dean’s Excellence in Teaching Award from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University for the past three years.

He is “eager to begin providing leadership in quality, safety and operational efficiency for Kent Hospital’s Department of Orthopedics,” according to a news release from Care New England Health System, which owns Kent Hospital.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.