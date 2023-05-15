Kent names new senior VP for patient care services and chief nursing officer

WARWICK – Sherri L. Sprague is the new senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer at Kent County Memorial Hospital.

Sprague, who was hired following a five-month national search, most recently served as the interim chief nursing officer at Kent. She has held several leadership positions within the Care New England Health System over the years, including associate chief nursing officer of emergency department and ambulatory services at Kent, nurse director of emergency services at Kent, and nurse manager at Memorial Hospital.

“In addition to her extensive leadership experience, Sprague embodies the core values of accountability, caring, and teamwork that Kent Hospital seeks to instill into its organizational culture,” Care New England said in a news release announcing the position. “Her leadership style is hands-on and transformative, with a focus on operational excellence, engagement of team members, communication, and quality. During her interim-CNO tenure, Sprague started targeted improvement committees to increase nurse engagement & worked collaboratively with the medical staff to improve patient throughput for the hospital.”

A graduate of Salve Regina University, Sprague was a Providence Business News 40 Under Forty honoree in 2022.

