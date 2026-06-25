Key inflation gauge jumps to 3-year high in latest sign of affordability challenges

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CUSTOMERS WAIT in line for eggs at a Costco store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. Consumer prices rose 4.1% in May from a year earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday, the largest annual increase since April 2023. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.4% last month, matching April’s increase and down from 0.7% in March. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/RICHARD VOGEL

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose to a new three-year high in May as gas prices peaked, a sign rising costs could pose political problems for President Donald Trump and his political party as midterm elections near. Consumer prices rose 4.1% in May from a year earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday, the largest annual

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