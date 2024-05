Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – For decades children in Rhode Island have been driving the state’s diversity, yet children of color continue to face greater economic and health challenges, Rhode Island KIDS COUNT reported in its 30th annual factbook. “For 30 years we have been tracking Rhode Island’s children,” said Paige Clausius-Parks, executive director of Rhode Island KIDS

PROVIDENCE – For decades children in Rhode Island have been driving the state’s diversity, yet children of color continue to face greater economic and health challenges, Rhode Island KIDS COUNT reported in its 30th annual factbook.

“For 30 years we have been tracking Rhode Island's children,” said Paige Clausius-Parks, executive director of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT. “The babies who we first tracked in the first book are now 30 years old – and are of age to have their own children. For a

we've been taking stock in how our kids are doing, and we owe it to them to make sure that

their

children have better chances and opportunities to succeed.”

The factbook, which was released Monday, showed that 47% of children younger than age of 18 in Rhode Island were people of color – up from 36% in 2010 – compared with 28% of adults in 2020. Yet these children are facing greater economic and well-being challenges as between 2018 and 2022, 14% of all children in Rhode Island lived in poverty, 77% of whom were children of color.

The organization notes poverty is linked to every one of the 70 indicators the organization assessed in its factbook as those who face deep poverty in early childhood are more likely to have health, behavioral, educational and social problems.

Also, 65% of the state’s children’s living in poverty were concentrated in just four cities: Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket.

While the number of children with elevated blood lead levels has been steadily declining over the past three decades, the four core cities have over two times the rate of children with elevated blood lead levels than the rest of the state.

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank network served an average 17,700 more people each month in 2023 than 2022, with nearly one in three households unable to afford adequate food. But beginning in summer 2024, each child in Rhode Island who is eligible for free or reduced-priced meals will be able to receive a monthly $40 on an EBT card throughout the summer.

Stable housing is an important indicator for a child’s health with studies showing facing eviction increases a child’s chance of lead poisoning, food insecurity, emotional trauma and decreased academic performance.

As rents across the state have risen 10% from 2019 to 2023, Rhode Island has made dramatic improvements by more than tripling its per capita investments in affordable housing from fiscal year 2018 to 2022. But the Ocean State still relies heavily on federal resources and its per capita investments remain much lower than Connecticut and Massachusetts.

With 97.9% of children younger than 19 enrolled in health insurance in 2022, Rhode Island ranked the second best state in the U.S.

The report also found that children in poverty are two to three times more likely to develop mental health conditions. In the state fiscal year 2023 25% of children under 19 who were enrolled in Medicaid or RIte Care had a mental health diagnosis. Also, in 2023 LGBTQ+ high school students reported higher rates of sadness and hopelessness than their peers.

In Rhode Island, community mental health organizations are the main source of public mental health treatments services for children and adults. The state also has a rising number of certified community behavioral health clinics that offer a wide range of behavioral health services. The average wait time for psychiatric admission in the federal fiscal year 2023 was just 3.5 days compared with 6.2 days in 2022.

While there have been progress on several health indicators throughout racial and ethnic populations, disparities still exist for maternal and infant health outcomes. In 2022 the severe maternal morbidity rate was 87 per 10,000 delivery hospitalizations, up from 72 per 10,000 in 2020. Between 2018 and 2022 Black and Hispanic women had higher rates of mortality at 124 and 106 per 10,000 respectively, compared with white women at 73 per 10,000.

Children of color are also more likely to be overweight or obese with Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black children reporting the highest rates of overweight and obesity. Cultural and environmental differences and variances in access to food, poverty or socioeconomic status, weight stigma and discrimination are among the contributing factors to these disparities.

In terms of education, the number of multilingual learners has risen by 85% from the 2012-13 school year to the 2022-23 school years. In 2016 the General Assembly started a program to provide support for multilingual learners, which was made permanent in 2017. Though additional funds have been added over throughout the years, Rhode Island still falls behind other states in funding multilingual learners.

Also, Black and Hispanic children are more likely to attend school in one of the four core cities and less likely to meet third grade reading and math expectations than white or Asian students. Also Native American, Hispanic and Black students are less likely to graduate from high school and enroll in college than white or Asian students.

While chronic absenteeism rose during and right after the pandemic, the factbook found it has begun to decline. Asthma is the leading cause of chronic absenteeism, accounting for one-third of all absences, other factors include dental and vision problems, food insecurity as well as anxiety or depression.

full generationKatie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com