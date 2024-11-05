Kim Gates named WCCU’s new financial education manager

WESTERLY – Kim Gates has been promoted to financial education manager at Westerly Community Credit Union, the company announced.

In her new role, Gates will be responsible for managing the financial education coordinator while developing, implementing and overseeing the credit union’s school and community financial education programs, according to a news release.

Gates has been an integral part of WCCU since 2010, the credit union said. She most recently served as the financial education officer, in which she “played a crucial role in advancing the credit union’s financial education efforts” through her work managing financial education programs for K-12 students and beyond, including Everfi Financial Literacy platforms in high schools, the University of Rhode Island and on WCCU’s website, according to the release.

In addition to overseeing the WCCU Teacher Grant Program and the WCCU Scholarship Program, Gates currently serves on the URI Employer and Community Partner Advisory Board and the URI Money Basics Board, the credit union said.

Established in 1948, Westerly Community Credit Union currently serves more than 23,000 members through locations in Westerly, Richmond, South Kingstown and Coventry.