King to step down as R.I. Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s director

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence is searching for a new leader.

The coalition’s board President Janet Marcantonio announced Tuesday that Tonya King, who has served as executive director since 2018, is stepping down from her role in January. She will become the vice president of programs and membership for Washington, D.C.-based National Network to End Domestic Violence.

King became the coalition’s executive director after Debora DeBare left the organization to become the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s senior deputy director. DeBare led RICADV for 23 years before her departure.

Marcantonio said in the emailed announcement that Lucy Rios, the current deputy director, will serve as the coalition’s interim executive director. Marcantonio said the coalition is grateful for King’s time and energy that she put into her leadership.

“She has been a tremendous advocate for survivors and their families and all those who are the heartbeat of our state’s response to domestic violence,” Marcantonio said. “Tonya has been steadfast in ensuring we are centering those most impacted by abuse, and passionately raising the alarm about the urgent needs of survivors and their children.”

Marcantonio also said RICADV looks forward to Rios leading the coalition to provide continuity and stability “and commitment to survivors and families in Rhode Island.”

