Kizirian Elementary School receives special pre-K accomplishment

PROVIDENCE – The pre-kindergarten program at Harry Kizirian Elementary School was recently awarded the BrightStars 5-star rating, the R.I. Department of Education and the Providence Public School District recently announced.

BrightStars is the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early learning and is managed by the Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children. PPSD says the recognition highlights the program’s excellence in creating a stimulating environment for the school’s young learners.

Kizirian Elementary School is the second school within the district, joining Young Woods Elementary School, in receiving a 5-star BrightStars rating.

“Strong early childhood education is foundational for our children, providing them environments to explore, gain a sense of self, and build skills and confidence,” R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Chair Patti DiCenso said in a statement.

