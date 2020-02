KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Karen S. Rice, CPA, CVA to Partner.

Karen’s experience includes audit and accounting, tax planning, and research experience. She also manages the Firm’s Business Valuation Practice and Personal Income Tax Compliance Service Center. She joined KLR in 2008 in the Firm’s Tax Services Group and has assumed increasing responsibilities ever since.

