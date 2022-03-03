KMS Solutions, LLC Awarded $30 Million Engineering and Technical Support Services Contract for Ranges, Engineering, and Analysis

Middletown, RI – On 14 February 2022, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $30 million, five-year contract to provide Engineering and Technical Support Services to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Ranges, Engineering, and Analysis Department. Engineering and technical support services will include life cycle engineering support from concept to realization through application of simulation-based development, range development, engineering analysis and design, prototyping, and test, and training in representative environments.

“KMS Solutions is proud to provide NUWC with continued full spectrum engineering services and life cycle support.”

– Michael Martino, Chief Operating Officer/Technical Director of KMS Solutions, LLC

ABOUT KMS SOLUTIONS, LLC

KMS Solutions, LLC is a technical management solutions company dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients. For more information about KMS Solutions, LLC and to download their digital brochure, please visit http://kmssol.com/about-us/kms-capabilities-profile/

