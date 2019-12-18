Knight-Barber awarded Internet2 Inclusivity Initiative Scholarship

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Jacqueline Knight-Barber, a support engineer for the Ocean State Higher Education Economic Development and Administrative Network, was recently chosen for an Internet2 Inclusivity Initiative Scholarship, OSHEAN announced.

The scholarship was started in 2014 to provide support for emerging female information technology professionals. It covered travel expenses and registration costs for Knight-Barber to attend the Internet2 Technology Exchange conference, which was held in New Orleans from Dec. 9-12. The conference showcased global technology visionaries’ discussions and presentations on federated trust and identity, information security and advanced network design.

At OSHEAN, Knight-Barber is responsible for frontline member support and internal escalation processes. She works on optical, internet protocol, video, security and cloud-technology issues, coordinating with engineers both internally and at the nonprofit’s network operations center in Indiana.

OSHEAN works to deliver technology infrastructure to member institutions and communities, such as libraries, government agencies, schools and health care organizations. OSHEAN is celebrating its 20th year.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.