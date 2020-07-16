KVH gets $10M order for navigation systems

MIDDLETOWN – KVH Industries Inc. has received an order worth more than $10 million for its TACNAV tactical navigation systems by an international military customer, the company announced on Thursday.

Delivery of the hardware is expected to be completed in 2020.

“KVH’s battle-proven TACNAV systems provide the precise navigation that is vital to mission success,” said Dan Conway, executive vice president of KVH’s inertial navigation group. “With militaries demanding assured positioning, navigation and timing solutions, this new order reaffirms the value of KVH’s unjammable TACNAV products and adds to our backlog.”

TACNAV systems are currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as many U.S. allied customers, including Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Turkey, the company said.

- Advertisement -