Lardaro: R.I. could be emerging from ‘statistical recession’

RHODE ISLAND appears to be moving out of its "statistical recession" due to an economic improvement that occurred over between August and November, according to University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island appears to be moving out of its “statistical recession” due to economic improvements that occurred between August and November, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said in his monthly Current Conditions Index report on Thursday. The index that Lardaro publishes each month had an expansion value of 58

