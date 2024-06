Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly officially recessed early Friday but not before putting a number of new laws and amendments on the books. While a statutory possibility, Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown, on Friday said the chance any further legislative actions will occur before the end of this fiscal year beginning July 1 is next to

While a statutory possibility, Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown, on Friday said the chance any further legislative actions will occur before the end of this fiscal year beginning July 1 is next to zero.

General Assembly members began Thursday night and eventually approved a slew of legislation laws closing out an almost 10-hour floor session, including measures on housing development left out of last year’s package spearheaded by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

Among those approvals was a bill streamlining the municipal process for getting approval of accessory dwelling units, allowing homeowners to add ADUs to their property within the existing footprint. These units would need to comply with local building codes and the law prohibits ADUs from being used as short-term rentals.

Another bill would allow permanent mobile homes to be counted as a .5 credit of affordable housing stock defined under the state’s mandated goal of 10%.

There was also legislation doubling the credit ceiling for Bally’s casino customers from $50,000 to $100,000.

On health care, lawmakers approved an act that would protect medical providers who provide transgender and "gender-affirming care" services in Rhode Island from civil or criminal lawsuits brought by other states or their residents.

Other bills passed in the final days that are awaiting McKee’s signature include:

The Rhode Island Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program, administered by the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer, would require private employers who do not provide a retirement savings plan to offer workers access to the "Secure Choice" program, making contributions through payroll deductions.The program enrollment would be free for employers and employees would be automatically enrolled with the ability to opt out anytime.

A statute requiring the state to create a municipal inventory of abandoned properties, updated annually. It also clarifies the process regarding the abatement of abandoned that are in receivership.

A law requiring online service providers and commercial websites that collect, store and sell personally identifiable information to identify all categories of information collected and clarify the process for customer complaints and allowing them to opt-out.

An act requiring domestic workers be paid the state’s minimum wage or higher.

A ban on non-compete agreements preventing workers from leaving for another company in the same industry.

A bill that would ban the use of PFAS chemicals in numerous consumer household products, prohibiting adding these chemicals to products sold or manufactured in Rhode Island by Jan. 1, 2027.

An amendment to Rhode Island law to allow the sharing of anonymized medical research data with patient consent.

PILOT legislation giving R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha's office the authority to engage in pre-suit discovery and bring action if an entity is suspected of engaging in a pattern of illegal acts. The legislation goes into effect on Jan. 1 and will be sunset on Dec. 31, 2026.

A bill amending provisions regarding zoning ordinances around wetland buffers pertaining to projects for development, redevelopment, construction or rehabilitation, clarifying a prohibition on local regulations over coastal wetlands and freshwater wetlands beyond state agency requirements.

A consumer protection act requiring solar retailers to register both their business and a roster of all representatives soliciting sales in Rhode Island, and conduct criminal records checks for all principal officers and sales representatives.

