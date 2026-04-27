Leaning on fewer people for more revenue is risky for R.I.

By
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Karl Wadensten

I spend a lot of time walking factory floors, sitting with founders and shaking hands with people trying to build something in Rhode Island.  Not once in those conversations does someone say, “I’m trying to become a millionaire.”  What they say is:  “I’m trying to grow.”  “I’m trying to hire.”  “I’m trying to make this work.”  That’s why the

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1 COMMENT

  1. You can’t tax your way into prosperity. If the state truly wants to grow revenue it will become more business friendly and pave the way for greater growth of the base.