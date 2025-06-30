Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Patriot Subaru donate blankets to Sturdy Health

ATTLEBORO – For the 10th year in a row, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Patriot Subaru of North Attleboro teamed up and donated 80 blankets to cancer patients at Sturdy Health.

The donation is part of the “Subaru Loves to Care” initiative, which provides warm blankets, patient care kits and messages of support to patients facing cancer.

“We want the patients at Sturdy to know that they’re not just supported by their care team but also the whole community,” said Mark Perryman, managing partner of Patriot Subaru. “This is just a small way for us to give back to a wonderful organization that does incredible work every day.”

Subaru retailers across the U.S. donate blankets in June. Even though the weather is warm, cancer patients often get cold during their treatments.

“Cancer treatment leaves many patients feeling vulnerable, so these blankets aren’t just about physical comfort but also a symbol of hope,” said Coleen Resnick, vice president and chief advancement officer at Sturdy Health. “We’re grateful to Patriot Subaru and LLS for offering both warmth and compassion.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.