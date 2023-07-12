Lifespan and Oomph partnership, Infosys win global recognition for intranet platforms

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island companies recently made an appearance among Nielsen Norman Group’s list of the top 10 intranet platforms in the world.

The rankings gave fourth-place recognition to India-based Infosys Corp., which established a Providence presence in 2017, while a partnership between Lifespan Corp. and Providence-based Oomph Inc. ranked sixth.

Lifespan and Oomph, its digital design and development agency partner, envisioned the intranet system “with a focus on personalized ways to support two very different ‘speeds of work,’ ” the health system said in a statement.

Those “speeds” apply to “employees with limited desk time who need to quickly access important work resources such as company policies, and employees who use it to consume content that allows them to feel more connected in a large organization, such as reading short stories about employees’ awards or recognition.”

Lifespan was the only hospital system to make the top 10 ranking, where it shares the honors with corporations such as AbbVie and Humana.

In a statement, Jane Bruno, Lifespan’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, said that the team drew from “the heightened importance of communication and connectedness during COVID, and used those themes as the guiding strategy when redesigning the intranet.”

Bruno added, “They made it more accessible, user-friendly, and contemporary, thanks to their vision, planning and execution.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.