Lifespan Cancer Institute expands services in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – Lifespan Cancer Institute’s East Greenwich location can now add radiation treatment to the list of services available.

The expanded radiation oncology program at 1454 S. County Trail operates alongside chemotherapy services and doctors specializing in many different types of cancers.

Radiation treatment is also offered at Lifespan Cancer Institute’s flagship location at Rhode Island Hospital.

In recent years, the cancer program has seen “extraordinary growth,” said Dr. David Wazer, a radiation oncologist and director of Lifespan Cancer Institute.

“In addition to sites at Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital, the Cancer Institute is located at satellite locations in Lincoln – which opened during the past year – and East Greenwich,” Wazer said. “The continuing expansion of our suburban clinics means patients in the region no longer need to go to the hassle or expense of driving great distances or going to big cities to get the most advanced cancer care.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.