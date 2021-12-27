Lifespan Cancer Institute names Principe new vice president

PROVIDENCE – Following a national search, Lifespan Corp. has announced a new vice president of its Lifespan Cancer Institute.

Julie Principe, a registered nurse, will officially begin the role on Jan. 1.

She succeeds Sue Korber, who is retiring after working for 36 years with the health network.

Principe, who has worked for Lifespan for 20 years, joined the cancer institute in 2016 to oversee Rhode Island Hospital’s cancer center, which includes locations in East Greenwich.

She oversaw planning for the institute’s new Lincoln location, and is working toward earning a National Cancer Institute designation for the Legorreta Cancer Center of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Principe is also set to serve as president of the Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators for 2022-2023.

“Julie has been a key member of the leadership team for Lifespan Cancer Institute and responsible for driving many initiatives,” said Dr. David Wazer, institute director. “She is a team player who works collaboratively with physicians and all the departments that support cancer care.”

The cancer institute, which spans five locations across the state, takes on nearly 4,000 new cases annually, Lifespan says.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.