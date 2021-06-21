Lifespan, CNE, Brown to discuss specifics, benefits of merge in new podcast

PROVIDENCE – A weekly podcast launched June 16 by Lifespan Corp., Care New England Health System and Brown University aims to address details of the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England.

Earlier this year, Lifespan and CNE announced that they are working toward a deal to create an integrated statewide health system with Brown.

In the Healthier Rhode Island Podcast’s first episode, Lifespan CEO and President Dr. Timothy J. Babineau and Care New England CEO and President Dr. James E. Fanale share their thoughts on how an integrated system could help lower health care costs in the Ocean State.

The second episode addresses equity in women’s health care, discussed by Dr. Margaret Miller, director of the Women’s Medicine Collaborative and chief of women’s medicine for Lifespan Physician Group, and Dr. Raymond Powrie, Care New England’s executive chief of medicine.

The podcast is presented by www.HealthierRI.com.

Upcoming episodes will include interviews with doctors, researchers and others in Rhode Island’s health care industry on topics such as nursing education and training, cancer and cardiovascular care, and mental health in children.

The podcast is now available to stream or download at www.HealthierRI.com and will soon be on Apple and Google podcasts, along with several other platforms.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.